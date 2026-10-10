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Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.

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Ennstal Milch KG is the modern and competent co-manufacturer and, as a technology leader, a reliable and innovative partner in the development and production of beverages, desserts, soft cheeses and vegan products.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
Bahnhofstraße 182
8950 Stainach-Pürgg
Austria
+433682285 514
+433682285614
sales@ennstalmilch.at
http://www.ennstalmilch.at
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About the company

Company profile

Ennstal Milch KG is the modern and competent co-manufacturer and, as a technology leader, a reliable and innovative partner in the development and production of beverages, desserts, soft cheeses and vegan products.

Since its founding in 1902, the traditional company has developed from a classic, regional dairy into an international specialist - in the development, production and packaging of high-quality food products. In implementing a customer vision, the clear focus is not only on the highest quality and cost awareness, but also on the considerate handling of raw materials, energy, the environment and, last but not least, people.

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© Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
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© Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Ennstal Milch: co-manufacturing partner for drinks, desserts, soft cheese and vegan products

Ennstal Milch KG is aimed at brand owners and potential partners in the B2B sector who want to realise their idea in the area of beverages (milk-based, fruit-based, water-based), desserts, soft cheese specialities and vegan products.
With aseptic CartoCan filling, aseptic cup filling and aseptic PET filling, Ennstal Milch offers its customers the highest possible standard of technology. Well-known international brands and trading companies have been using this incomparable service for years.

product image
© Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.