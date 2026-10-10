© Gebrüder Woerle Gesellschaft m.b.H.

The family business WOERLE has been a cheese specialist and the hay-milk pioneer in Austria for more than 130 years. Today, the company employs around 360 people and is one of the most successful private cheese dairies in Austria.

The name WOERLE is linked with exquisite natural and processed cheese. With its hay-milk Emmentaler and processed cheese slices, WOERLE is the absolute market leader in Austria. WOERLE is also a household name on the international market: under the HAPPY COW brand, WOERLE supplies mainly processed cheese products as well as natural cheese specialties to around 70 countries around the world.

A comprehensive sustainability strategy was launched in 2019 under the title "WOERLE WIRKT WEITER", which is primarily based on the areas of climate responsibility and biodiversity.