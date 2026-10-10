Gunz was founded in 1986 and over the past 40 years the family-run company has developed into an internationally successful provider of food products. Today, Gunz supplies some 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The range includes around 1,200 products, comprising confectionery, bakery products, snacks, foodstuffs, beverages and wine, which are produced at approx. 150 sites across Europe. Additional benefits arise from long-standing partnerships with Fairtrade Austria as well as famous football clubs such as FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund.

The roster of top clubs has been expanded to include the "Big Four" from the Netherlands – Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Twente and PSV Eindhoven – which, like the NFL, are now Gunz licensed partners.

© GUNZ Warenhandels GmbH