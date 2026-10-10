GUNZ Warenhandels GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6841 Mäder
Austria
Company profile
Gunz was founded in 1986 and over the past 40 years the family-run company has developed into an internationally successful provider of food products. Today, Gunz supplies some 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.
The range includes around 1,200 products, comprising confectionery, bakery products, snacks, foodstuffs, beverages and wine, which are produced at approx. 150 sites across Europe. Additional benefits arise from long-standing partnerships with Fairtrade Austria as well as famous football clubs such as FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund.
The roster of top clubs has been expanded to include the "Big Four" from the Netherlands – Ajax Amsterdam, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Twente and PSV Eindhoven – which, like the NFL, are now Gunz licensed partners.
Business opportunities
ONE-STOP PROVIDER OF AN INTERNATIONAL RANGE OF FOODS AND BEVERAGES
Confectionery, biscuits and bakery products, pralines and chocolate, snacks, prepared foods, beverages, country-specific and seasonal ranges
Thanks to straightforward logistics, customers have the flexibility of combining pallets, trucks or containers when ordering from the range. Attractive prices, high quality and appealing product design make Gunz an interesting partner.
The company today supplies customers worldwide such as food retailers (chains and individual stores), food wholesalers, cash & carry and mail order companies.