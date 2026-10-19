HANDL TYROL is an Austrian family business based in Pians, Tyrol, and a recognised specialist in the production of original Tyrolean bacon, ham and raw sausage products as well as innovative sausage snacks. The company stands for the highest quality, best taste and is an ambassador of Tyrolean speciality and culinary culture.

The fuss-free 'Tyrol To Go' snacks are a highlight: shelf-stable, ready-to-eat and ideal for eating on-the-go – tasty Tyrolean treats for a quick energy boost.

The 100% plant-based Veggie range is also an established part of the product portfolio and complements it by offering contemporary, meat-free alternatives.

© Handl Tyrol GmbH