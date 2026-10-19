Handl Tyrol GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6551 Pians
Austria
6491 Schönwies
Austria
Company profile
HANDL TYROL is an Austrian family business based in Pians, Tyrol, and a recognised specialist in the production of original Tyrolean bacon, ham and raw sausage products as well as innovative sausage snacks. The company stands for the highest quality, best taste and is an ambassador of Tyrolean speciality and culinary culture.
The fuss-free 'Tyrol To Go' snacks are a highlight: shelf-stable, ready-to-eat and ideal for eating on-the-go – tasty Tyrolean treats for a quick energy boost.
The 100% plant-based Veggie range is also an established part of the product portfolio and complements it by offering contemporary, meat-free alternatives.
Business opportunities
Original specialities of Tiroler Speck PGI, ham, raw sausages
As a producer of original Tyrolean bacon, ham and raw sausage products as well as high-quality, hearty snacks under the 'Tyrol To Go' brand, the company is looking for new importers, distributors and international partners to bring Tyrolean specialities and innovative snack solutions to additional markets.
The range is complemented by handy products for cooks that make it easy to bring the delicious taste of Tyrol to every kitchen.