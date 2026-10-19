English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Handl Tyrol GmbH

About
logo

HANDL TYROL is an Austrian family business and a recognised specialist in the production of original Tyrolean bacon, ham and raw sausage products as well as innovative sausage snacks.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

About the company

Company profile

HANDL TYROL is an Austrian family business based in Pians, Tyrol, and a recognised specialist in the production of original Tyrolean bacon, ham and raw sausage products as well as innovative sausage snacks. The company stands for the highest quality, best taste and is an ambassador of Tyrolean speciality and culinary culture.

The fuss-free 'Tyrol To Go' snacks are a highlight: shelf-stable, ready-to-eat and ideal for eating on-the-go – tasty Tyrolean treats for a quick energy boost.

The 100% plant-based Veggie range is also an established part of the product portfolio and complements it by offering contemporary, meat-free alternatives.

product image
© Handl Tyrol GmbH
Product image
© Handl Tyrol GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Original specialities of Tiroler Speck PGI, ham, raw sausages

As a producer of original Tyrolean bacon, ham and raw sausage products as well as high-quality, hearty snacks under the 'Tyrol To Go' brand, the company is looking for new importers, distributors and international partners to bring Tyrolean specialities and innovative snack solutions to additional markets.
The range is complemented by handy products for cooks that make it easy to bring the delicious taste of Tyrol to every kitchen.

product image
© Handl Tyrol GmbH