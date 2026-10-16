© Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH

A love of fruit has been the basis of the high quality Pfanner standards for more than 160 years. The product range consists of fruit juices and freshly brewed ice teas. Pfanner is represented in over 80 countries with an export rate of 80% and has a wide variety of varieties and packaging: soft packaging, PET bottles, cans and glass bottles in various formats and nominal quantities.

In addition, the traditional company has been BIO-certified for many years and offers a wide range of organic products:

- Organic juices

- Organic vegetable juices, fruit juices and fruit nectars

- Organic iced teas with no sugar, no sweeteners, no calories

"Fruit juice - Pfanner can make it!"