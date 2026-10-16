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Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH

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The Pfanner product range consists of fruit juices and freshly brewed ice teas.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

About the company

Company profile

A love of fruit has been the basis of the high quality Pfanner standards for more than 160 years. The product range consists of fruit juices and freshly brewed ice teas. Pfanner is represented in over 80 countries with an export rate of 80% and has a wide variety of varieties and packaging: soft packaging, PET bottles, cans and glass bottles in various formats and nominal quantities.

In addition, the traditional company has been BIO-certified for many years and offers a wide range of organic products:
- Organic juices
- Organic vegetable juices, fruit juices and fruit nectars
- Organic iced teas with no sugar, no sweeteners, no calories

"Fruit juice - Pfanner can make it!"

product image
© Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Pfanner fruit juices and Ice teas

Pfanner - premium brand since 1856

Pfanner, the internationally successful family firm, is aiming to to attract new contract filling customers and expand even further the market presence of Pfanner fruit juices and ice teas in the Netherlands as well as to increase distribution there.

Pfanner scores with its very wide range in various packing sizes and very high product quality.

product image
© Hermann Pfanner Getränke GmbH