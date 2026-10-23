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LAND-LEBEN Nahrungsmittel GmbH

About
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LAND-LEBEN - with regionality on the way to the future!

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

LAND-LEBEN Nahrungsmittel GmbH
Gewerbepark 1
5102 Anthering
Austria
+43662451285
+43662451285200
office@land-leben.com
https://www.land-leben.com
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About the company

Company profile

The Austrian company LAND-LEBEN develops, produces and sells worldwide

- Soup accompaniments baked (soup pearls, pancakes, profiteroles)
- deliciously crunchy toppings (croutons in a variety of flavours and sizes)
- breadcrumbs, dumpling bread
- convenience products (puff pastries, party cups etc.) as well as
- crackers (in various forms and processing variants) for trade, gastronomy and industry.

With only natural raw materials, products are made according to traditional recipes especially for quick cooking.

LAND-LEBEN stands for personal and individual support in cooperation with its partners. That's something you can rely on.

product image
© LAND-LEBEN Nahrungsmittel GmbH
product image
© LAND-LEBEN Nahrungsmittel GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

LAND-LEBEN: the specialist for baked soup garnishes, croutons, crackers, bread crumbs, bread dumplings and convenience products

The aim is the further expansion of brand, private label, commercial, distribution and industry partnerships on the international market.
The company’s performance is based on over 50 years knowledge and experience, it opens up new opportunities to its customers!

The LAND-LEBEN brand stands for innovation, quality and reliability.

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© LAND-LEBEN Nahrungsmittel GmbH