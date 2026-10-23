LAND-LEBEN Nahrungsmittel GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
5102 Anthering
Austria
Company profile
The Austrian company LAND-LEBEN develops, produces and sells worldwide
- Soup accompaniments baked (soup pearls, pancakes, profiteroles)
- deliciously crunchy toppings (croutons in a variety of flavours and sizes)
- breadcrumbs, dumpling bread
- convenience products (puff pastries, party cups etc.) as well as
- crackers (in various forms and processing variants) for trade, gastronomy and industry.
With only natural raw materials, products are made according to traditional recipes especially for quick cooking.
LAND-LEBEN stands for personal and individual support in cooperation with its partners. That's something you can rely on.
Business opportunities
LAND-LEBEN: the specialist for baked soup garnishes, croutons, crackers, bread crumbs, bread dumplings and convenience products
The aim is the further expansion of brand, private label, commercial, distribution and industry partnerships on the international market.
The company’s performance is based on over 50 years knowledge and experience, it opens up new opportunities to its customers!
The LAND-LEBEN brand stands for innovation, quality and reliability.