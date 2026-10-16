English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Mona Naturprodukte GmbH

About
logo

MONA Naturprodukte GmbH, a subsidiary of the Hain Celestial Gruppe, is a leader in organic and natural products.

Company is looking for: partners

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Mona Naturprodukte GmbH
Schottengasse 10/Stg. 1/2 OG
1010 Wien
Austria
+4318972300
+4318972300520
office@hain-celestial.eu
http://www.joya.info
vCard
About the company

Company profile

MONA Naturprodukte GmbH, a subsidiary of the Hain Celestial Gruppe, is a leader in organic and natural products. Over 300 employees share the values of excellent taste, social and environmental responsibility, health, and nature’s bounty.
MONA offers a wide range of vegan alternatives to milk, yoghurts and cream. They are produced in the company’s own plants using oats, rice, soya, and nuts. These delicacies have made MONA the market leader in fresh and UHT products in many European countries.

The product range is complemented by Hain Celestial sales brands Linda McCartney’s Foods, ELLA’s kitchen organic, and CELESTIAL SEASONINGS teas.

product image
© Mona Naturprodukte GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Organic and natural products

The range includes a wide selection of milk alternatives from JOYA / HAPPY as well as vegan meat alternatives from Linda McCartney's Foods, ELLA’s kitchen organic as well as the Tea World from CELESTIAL SEASONINGS.

MONA is constantly on the lookout for new distribution and retail partners to expand its export business.

© Mona Naturprodukte GmbH