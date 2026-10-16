MONA Naturprodukte GmbH, a subsidiary of the Hain Celestial Gruppe, is a leader in organic and natural products. Over 300 employees share the values of excellent taste, social and environmental responsibility, health, and nature’s bounty.

MONA offers a wide range of vegan alternatives to milk, yoghurts and cream. They are produced in the company’s own plants using oats, rice, soya, and nuts. These delicacies have made MONA the market leader in fresh and UHT products in many European countries.

The product range is complemented by Hain Celestial sales brands Linda McCartney’s Foods, ELLA’s kitchen organic, and CELESTIAL SEASONINGS teas.