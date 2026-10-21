For more than 120 years, the products of the NÖM dairy in Lower Austria have stood for the best quality and taste.

With its understanding of consumers, sensitivity to food trends, continuous investment in new technologies and commitment to very high quality standards, the Lower Austrian dairy has developed over recent decades into a successful European company, which regularly introduces product innovations to the national and international markets.

Thus in 2009, NÖM was the first European dairy to produce exclusively GMO-free products and in 2016 it was the first dairy in Austria to produce climate-neutral products. As a developer of strong brands and a market leader with profound nutritional competence, NÖM remains extremely successful to the present day.

© NÖM AG