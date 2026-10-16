Obersteirische Molkerei eGen
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8720 Knittelfeld
Austria
Company profile
Obersteirische Molkerei stands for the highest quality dairy products, excellent cheesemaking skills and the competent implementation of individual customer projects. A close working relationship with farmers, the highest level of care and the unspoilt natural environment of the mountain areas form the basis for excellent dairy products.
The art of cheesemaking acquired over decades, state-of-the-art technology and experienced employees distinguish OM as a recognised specialist for naturally matured cheeses. Numerous international awards have been won in recognition of the consistently high quality of its cheese specialities.
Business opportunities
Naturally matured cheese specialities based on customer requirements
The Obersteirische Molkerei is known by numerous food retail chains and major partners on the international market for its high-quality, naturally matured cheese specialities. The aim is to expand existing markets and open up new ones. The company is a competent partner in the implementation of its customers' product ideas - from product development to production, packaging, marketing and logistics.