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Obersteirische Molkerei eGen

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Obersteirische Molkerei stands for the highest quality dairy products, excellent cheesemaking skills and the competent implementation of individual customer projects.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Obersteirische Molkerei eGen
Hautzenbichlstraße 1
8720 Knittelfeld
Austria
+43351286100817
+43351286100812
office@oml.at
http://www.oml.at
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About the company

Company profile

Obersteirische Molkerei stands for the highest quality dairy products, excellent cheesemaking skills and the competent implementation of individual customer projects. A close working relationship with farmers, the highest level of care and the unspoilt natural environment of the mountain areas form the basis for excellent dairy products.

The art of cheesemaking acquired over decades, state-of-the-art technology and experienced employees distinguish OM as a recognised specialist for naturally matured cheeses. Numerous international awards have been won in recognition of the consistently high quality of its cheese specialities.

Product image
© René Knabl
People
© René Knabl
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Naturally matured cheese specialities based on customer requirements

The Obersteirische Molkerei is known by numerous food retail chains and major partners on the international market for its high-quality, naturally matured cheese specialities. The aim is to expand existing markets and open up new ones. The company is a competent partner in the implementation of its customers' product ideas - from product development to production, packaging, marketing and logistics.

Product image
© René Knabl