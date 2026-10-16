Obersteirische Molkerei eGen

Obersteirische Molkerei stands for the highest quality dairy products, excellent cheesemaking skills and the competent implementation of individual customer projects. A close working relationship with farmers, the highest level of care and the unspoilt natural environment of the mountain areas form the basis for excellent dairy products.

The art of cheesemaking acquired over decades, state-of-the-art technology and experienced employees distinguish OM as a recognised specialist for naturally matured cheeses. Numerous international awards have been won in recognition of the consistently high quality of its cheese specialities.

© René Knabl