PEZ AG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4050 Traun
Austria
Company profile
The PEZ Group is a business that operates internationally. In addition to Europe and the USA the most important markets include Japan and Australia. PEZ products are available in more than 80 countries overall. Approx. 70 million dispensers and 5.0 billion candies are produced every year. PEZ has 700 employees worldwide.
The food supplement division of the PEZ Group is a leading contract manufacturer in Central and Eastern Europe. The company supplies its partners with a wide range of products and fast and flexible research and development services.
Business opportunities
Sana+ food supplements
PEZ offers powder-based food supplements such as effervescent tablets, film coated tablets, sticks and chewable tablets. Distribution takes place via the wholly-owned subsidiary Sanaplus Kft.
The company seeks new importers and/or distribution partners for the effervescent tablets and vitamin tablets in order to continue expanding its customer base.
Sanaplus Kft.
9241 Jánossomorja
Ungarn