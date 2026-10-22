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RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG

About
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Grown big, still rooted small: RAUCH was founded in 1919 by Franz Josef Rauch in the heart of the Austrian Alps and remains a family-owned business now led by the fourth generation.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG
Langgasse 1
6830 Rankweil
Austria
+4355224010
+4355224013
office.at@rauch.cc
http://www.rauch.cc
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About the company

Company profile

Today, RAUCH is one of the world's leading companies in the beverage industry.
Across its three business divisions – RAUCH Beverage Solutions, RAUCH Fruits, and RAUCH Co-Packing – the company strives to be among the global leaders both technically and economically: fast, efficient, innovative, and fair. This allows RAUCH to transform customer desires into sustainable and successful beverage solutions, building long-term partnerships in the process.

• 16 production sites, 8 subsidiaries, and numerous partners worldwide
• More than 3000 employees globally
• CEO: Jürgen Rauch
• 15 strong brands, including Happy Day, Ice Tea, Bravo, and more
• Revenue 2025: € 1.81 billion
• More than 300 recipes in over 40 state-of-the-art packaging types (beverage cartons, PET, glass, cans, etc.)

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© RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG
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© RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

RAUCH fruit juices

The continuous pursuit of the highest quality and the entrepreneurial spirit of all employees have made RAUCH what it is today – one of the world's leading companies in the beverage industry.

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© RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG