RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6830 Rankweil
Austria
Company profile
Today, RAUCH is one of the world's leading companies in the beverage industry.
Across its three business divisions – RAUCH Beverage Solutions, RAUCH Fruits, and RAUCH Co-Packing – the company strives to be among the global leaders both technically and economically: fast, efficient, innovative, and fair. This allows RAUCH to transform customer desires into sustainable and successful beverage solutions, building long-term partnerships in the process.
• 16 production sites, 8 subsidiaries, and numerous partners worldwide
• More than 3000 employees globally
• CEO: Jürgen Rauch
• 15 strong brands, including Happy Day, Ice Tea, Bravo, and more
• Revenue 2025: € 1.81 billion
• More than 300 recipes in over 40 state-of-the-art packaging types (beverage cartons, PET, glass, cans, etc.)
Business opportunities
RAUCH fruit juices
The continuous pursuit of the highest quality and the entrepreneurial spirit of all employees have made RAUCH what it is today – one of the world's leading companies in the beverage industry.