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S.T.K. Hubert Stritzinger GmbH

About
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The company Stritzinger is an Austrian family business and offers a wide range of food specialities, frozen as well as fresh.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

S.T.K. Hubert Stritzinger GmbH
Edt am Stömerberg 2
4673 Gaspoltshofen
Austria
+43773566060
+43773566066
office@stritzinger.at
http://www.stritzinger.at
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About the company

Company profile

The company Stritzinger is an Austrian family business, which was founded in 1983, with a wide range of specialities, frozen as well as fresh. Stritzinger is manufacturer, importer/exporter and also provides frozen storage areas.

Stritzinger produces premium pork-escalopes, pork-escalopes made of topside, pork-cordon bleu, filled escalopes, chicken escalopes, chicken leg cutlets, turkey escalopes such as turkey cordon bleu and veal escalopes. The strength of the company is to make the escalopes look and taste homemade.

The objective is to convince the customer with a good price-performance ratio, quality and reliable work.

product image
© S.T.K. Hubert Stritzinger GmbH
product image
© S.T.K. Hubert Stritzinger GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Frozen and fresh food, convenience products

Regardless of whether customer, processor or end consumer - with its versatile product range of fresh and frozen foods, Stritzinger can serve and satisfy all customer groups equally.
The extensive portfolio includes frozen and fresh foods such as meat, fish, poultry, fruit, vegetables, ice cream, pastries, etc.

product image
© S.T.K. Hubert Stritzinger GmbH