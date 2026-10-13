The company Stritzinger is an Austrian family business, which was founded in 1983, with a wide range of specialities, frozen as well as fresh. Stritzinger is manufacturer, importer/exporter and also provides frozen storage areas.

Stritzinger produces premium pork-escalopes, pork-escalopes made of topside, pork-cordon bleu, filled escalopes, chicken escalopes, chicken leg cutlets, turkey escalopes such as turkey cordon bleu and veal escalopes. The strength of the company is to make the escalopes look and taste homemade.

The objective is to convince the customer with a good price-performance ratio, quality and reliable work.

© S.T.K. Hubert Stritzinger GmbH