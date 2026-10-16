Salzburger Biermanufaktur GmbH
About
‘Die Weisse’ in Salzburg is the oldest wheat beer brewery in Austria. Brewing has taken place in the family brewery ever since 1901, strictly in accordance with the traditional production processes of the founder, Adelbert Behr.
‘Die Weisse’ in Salzburg is the oldest wheat beer brewery in Austria. Brewing has taken place in the family brewery ever since 1901, strictly in accordance with the traditional production processes of the founder, Adelbert Behr.
‘Die Weisse’ is an unfiltered, bottle-fermented Salzburg wheat beer and represents ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Salzburger Biermanufaktur GmbH
Bayerhamerstraße 10
5020 Salzburg
Austria
5020 Salzburg
Austria