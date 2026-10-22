Rupp Austria GmbH is one of Europe's leading cheese companies and the largest family-run business in the Austrian dairy industry, with a company history dating back to 1908.

Rupp develops and produces customised cheese solutions for international markets with a focus on trade, food services and industry. Implementation is flexible, with private label, branded or OEM solutions. The products are available in more than 60 countries and around 95% of production is exported.

The product portfolio:

• Processed cheese

• Natural cheese

• Cream cheese

• Vegan alternatives

in all common packaging formats such as slices, blocks, pots, portions and other options.