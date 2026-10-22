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Rupp Austria GmbH

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Rupp - Expertly-made cheese from Austria that’s enjoyed around the world

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Rupp Austria GmbH
Krüzastraße 8
6912 Hörbranz
Austria
+43557380850
+4355738085152
cheese@rupp.at
https://www.ruppcheese.at
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About the company

Company profile

Rupp Austria GmbH is one of Europe's leading cheese companies and the largest family-run business in the Austrian dairy industry, with a company history dating back to 1908.

Rupp develops and produces customised cheese solutions for international markets with a focus on trade, food services and industry. Implementation is flexible, with private label, branded or OEM solutions. The products are available in more than 60 countries and around 95% of production is exported.

The product portfolio:
• Processed cheese
• Natural cheese
• Cream cheese
• Vegan alternatives

in all common packaging formats such as slices, blocks, pots, portions and other options.

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© Rupp Austria GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Natural and processed cheese specialities

Rupp Austria GmbH is expanding its international partnerships with trade and industry partners in the areas of private labels, brands and co-manufacturing. The focus is on collaboration with partners who want to further develop cheese and plant-based alternatives or implement new concepts.

Rupp offers development expertise from the product idea to industrial implementation, with a focus on sustainable growth and long-term partnerships.

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© Rupp Austria GmbH