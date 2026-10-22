Rupp Austria GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6912 Hörbranz
Austria
Company profile
Rupp Austria GmbH is one of Europe's leading cheese companies and the largest family-run business in the Austrian dairy industry, with a company history dating back to 1908.
Rupp develops and produces customised cheese solutions for international markets with a focus on trade, food services and industry. Implementation is flexible, with private label, branded or OEM solutions. The products are available in more than 60 countries and around 95% of production is exported.
The product portfolio:
• Processed cheese
• Natural cheese
• Cream cheese
• Vegan alternatives
in all common packaging formats such as slices, blocks, pots, portions and other options.
Business opportunities
Natural and processed cheese specialities
Rupp Austria GmbH is expanding its international partnerships with trade and industry partners in the areas of private labels, brands and co-manufacturing. The focus is on collaboration with partners who want to further develop cheese and plant-based alternatives or implement new concepts.
Rupp offers development expertise from the product idea to industrial implementation, with a focus on sustainable growth and long-term partnerships.