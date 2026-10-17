TSC Food Products GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4600 Wels
Austria
Company profile
TSC, The Chilled Snack Company, operates as a growth-oriented company worldwide. TSC is a specialist in chilled Milk Snacks and their product development, production as well as marketing. TSC is Category Captain in the Chilled Milk Snack segment.
Heart of our portfolio are chilled Milk Snacks for private label business as well as industry brands. With our innovative products, TSC is also licensee of top brands like Milka, Oreo, Baileys or Universal – we develop, market and distribute our products independently. Furthermore, TSC cooperates with the FMCG and Dairy industries as well as the world’s leading retail and distribution companies.
Business opportunities
TSC - THE CHILLED SNACK COMPANY
No. 1 for Milk Snacks
TSC focuses its entire know-how on chilled snacks - this specialisation guarantees the highest possible efficiency and target group orientation in the following areas:
• Private labels for retailers: individual product developments tailored to customer needs for differentiation and profiling
• Innovations for FMCG & dairies: tailor-made product concepts and development according to the brand identity
• TSC brands and licence products for retailers & distributors