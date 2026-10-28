PLMA Amsterdam 2027

The trend towards private brands and private labels has been uninterrupted for years, which is why ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA will also be present in the Austria Pavilion with 64 Austrian exhibitors to showcase their products.

For the past 40 years now, PLMA's annual World of Private Label International Trade Show has brought retailers together with manufacturers to help them find new products, make new contacts and discover new ideas that will help their private label programmes succeed and grow.







PLMA's 2026 World of Private Label

will take place at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th of May 2027. For two days, the show will be the centrepiece of the industry's largest concentration of private label professionals.





If you are interested in introductory appointments with the Austrian exhibitors or for more information, please contact:





Ms. Martina Eicher

T +31 (0)70 365 49 16

E denhaag@advantageaustria.org





We are looking forward to meeting you!

