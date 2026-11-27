Forget traditional conferences in anonymous convention centres. SKInnovation combines high-quality startup content with the relaxed atmosphere of the Austrian Alps. At an altitude of 2,340 metres, valuable conversations take place in gondolas, on the ski slopes, in mountain huts and during exclusive networking events. The result? Authentic connections that go far beyond exchanging business cards.

Why participate?

Meet international investors, corporate partners and fellow entrepreneurs from across Europe.

Present your startup during the unique Ski Lift Pitch, where selected startups pitch their ideas directly to carefully matched investors in a gondola.

Join masterclasses, panel discussions and inspiring talks by experienced entrepreneurs and investors.

Schedule one-to-one meetings with potential partners and investors.

Build lasting relationships in a relaxed, informal and inspiring environment.







Who is it for?

SKInnovation welcomes startups from a wide range of sectors, from early-stage ventures to companies that have already completed a Series A funding round. Whether you are seeking investment, partnerships, customers or international visibility, SKInnovation provides a platform to accelerate your growth ambitions.

Join one of Europe’s most distinctive startup events

With hundreds of participants, dozens of investors and a unique combination of innovation, entrepreneurship and winter sports, SKInnovation has evolved into one of Europe’s most distinctive startup events. This is where not only business deals are made, but also long-term partnerships and valuable friendships are formed.

Are you a Dutch startup with international ambitions? Then SKInnovation 2027 deserves a place on your calendar. For more information and registration, visit SKInnovation 2027.