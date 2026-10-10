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E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH

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Hawle, a family company founded in 1948, is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of heavy-duty fittings. Adhering to European standards or even more stringent standards, The Hawle Austria Group produces durable, high quality fittings for drinking water and wastewater systems.

The unique 10 year quality guarantee in ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH
Wagrainer Straße 13
4840 Vöcklabruck
Austria
+43767272576
hawle@hawle.at
http://www.hawle.com
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