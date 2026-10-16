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HEI Technology International GmbH

About
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HEI manufactures high-efficiency LED outdoor lighting both for connection to the mains supply and to solar energy installations. The exceptionally high efficiency of HEI’s mains-powered outdoor lighting reduces electricity costs by up to 85% in comparison with traditional lighting technologies.

HEI solar outdoor ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

HEI Technology International GmbH
Ameisgasse 65
1140 Wien
Austria
+43191213510
+431912135122
office@hei.at
https://www.hei.at
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