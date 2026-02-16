Austria covers an area of 83,883 km², it is situated in the heart of Europe and borders:

Germany

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Slovenia

Hungary

Italy

Lichtenstein and

Switzerland

The country is part of the Central European Time zone.

The main urban areas are the capital city of Vienna (population 2,028,289 01.01.2025) and the capitals of the federal provinces:

Graz (population 305,314, 01.01.2025)

Linz (population 213,557, 01.01.2025) and

Salzburg (population 157,659, 01.01.2025).





At 3,798 m Großglockner is the highest mountain in Austria.

Climate

The average temperature in summer is around 20°C with maximum temperatures of around 35°C. In winter temperatures can be as low as –15°C, although the average is around -4°C. There can be especially heavy snowfall in the mountain regions. Highest rainfall is in May and June.



Bodies of Water

The most important waterway is the Danube. The largest lake is the Neusiedel Lake in Burgenland - around 77% of its total area of 315 km² is in Austria, the rest is part of Hungary. The Attersee Lake has an area of 46 km², the Traunsee is 24 km². Also a part of Lake Constance (Bodensee), 24 km², lies in Austria (from a total area of 536 km²).



Raw Materials

The following raw materials are mined in Austria:

Iron ore

Lignite (brown coal)

Crude oil and natural gas

Magnesite

Silica sand

Gypsum

Lead and zinc ore

Graphite and kaoline



Salt mining also plays a significant role and another key raw material from Austria is wood.

