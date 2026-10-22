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ONG-IT GmbH

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SAIMOS® - Situational Awareness, Infrastructure Management & Operation’s Security

AI-based Video Analytics & Geographc Information Systems

- Perimeter Protection
- 2D/3D Counting & Heatmapping
- Object Detection
- Face Analytics
- ANPR / LPR

SAIMOS Video Analytics is seamlessly integrated into Milestone ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ONG-IT GmbH
Mariahilfer Straße 82/2/21
1070 Wien
Austria
+4319971369
+4319971369555
office@ong-it.com
http://www.ong-it.com
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