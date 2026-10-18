ASQS - GmbH
About
ASQS GmbH, based in Vienna, is a young and innovative software company in the field of safety and quality management, with a focus on the aviation and shipping industries.
ASQS GmbH, based in Vienna, is a young and innovative software company in the field of safety and quality management, with a focus on the aviation and shipping industries.
The core product of the company – IQSMS – is a modular, web-based and user-friendly software. The application simplifies the user’s daily tasks by ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ASQS - GmbH
Wasagasse 6/10
1090 Wien
Austria
1090 Wien
Austria