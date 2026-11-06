Blue Air Systems GmbH
About
BLUE AIR SYSTEMS GmbH, an Austrian-based company, founded in 2010, supplies the plastics industry with innovative technology.
BLUE AIR SYSTEMS GmbH, an Austrian-based company, founded in 2010, supplies the plastics industry with innovative technology.
In the range of material drying, Blue Air Systems offers the high class, energy saving resin dryer series RD, based on the compressed air drying technology with hopper sizes ranging from 0,5 to ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Blue Air Systems GmbH
Achenfeldweg 8
6250 Kundl
Austria
6250 Kundl
Austria