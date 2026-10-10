Brandauer GmbH
About
Brandauer has been manufacturing summer tobogganing systems since 1996 and a total of 41 such installations are now in operation worldwide.
Brandauer has been manufacturing summer tobogganing systems since 1996 and a total of 41 such installations are now in operation worldwide.
Advantages of the Brandauer summer tobogganing system:
- Single rail system, therefore attractively priced
- Unobtrusive in the landscape, no large support structures needed
- ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Brandauer GmbH
Schattau 64
5442 Rußbach
Austria
5442 Rußbach
Austria