Head Sport GmbH
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
8105 Panabo City
The Philippines
Headquarters
6921 Kennelbach
Austria
Company profile
Since 1950, HEAD has stood for innovative design, technical excellence and a passion for sport. HEAD distributes an international portfolio of brands:
• HEAD (winter, racket and swimming sports products)
• PENN (tennis and racketball balls)
• TYROLIA (ski bindings)
• MARES/SSI/rEvo (diving equipment and training)
• LiveAboard (diving trips)
• ZOGGS (swimming gear)
• INDIGO (ski and snowboard equipment)
• AQUALUNG (diving and snorkelling products)
Business opportunities
HEAD SKI / BOOTS / BINDINGS – TOP PERFORMANCE FOR RENTALS & RETAIL SALES
HEAD's professional distribution network ensures a reliable and smooth supply of HEAD products – offering the highest level of service and support to retailers and rental organisations.
HEAD stands for well-thought-out solutions in the ski rental market and high-quality products for retail sales. Many of the world's largest ski rental companies rely on HEAD – benefiting from the experience and expertise that HEAD has gained from years of collaboration with international rental partners.