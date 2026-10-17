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Spaetrot Gebeshuber GmbH

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Johannes Gebeshuber produces his white wines exclusively from the Zierfandler and Rotgipfler grape varieties. This is unique in the world! The red wines are made from Pinot Noir and St. Laurent.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Spaetrot Gebeshuber GmbH
Jubiläumsstraße 43
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
+43225261164
+43225262129
office@weingut-gebeshuber.at
http://www.weingut-gebeshuber.at
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About the company

Company profile

Johannes Gebeshuber produces his white wines exclusively from the Zierfandler and Rotgipfler grape varieties. This is unique in the world! The red wines are made from Pinot Noir and St. Laurent. The strong, unmistakable expression and character of the wines is defined by the soils whose shell limestone dates back millions of years.

Skilful and innovative winemaking and maturing of the autochthonous grape varieties creates unique wines. Just as important as their regional origin is the sustainable approach that works in harmony with nature – that is why all the vineyards are organically cultivated.

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© Spaetrot Gebeshuber GmbH
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© Spaetrot Gebeshuber GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

High quality wines from the Thermenregion

The Johannes Gebeshuber winery in Austria’s Thermenregion (Lower Austria) produces consistently excellent wines of outstanding quality, as demonstrated by numerous awards.

Sales partners are sought who would like to represent and market the well-known winery professionally.

Wine cellar
© Spaetrot Gebeshuber GmbH