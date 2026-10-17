Spaetrot Gebeshuber GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
Company profile
Johannes Gebeshuber produces his white wines exclusively from the Zierfandler and Rotgipfler grape varieties. This is unique in the world! The red wines are made from Pinot Noir and St. Laurent. The strong, unmistakable expression and character of the wines is defined by the soils whose shell limestone dates back millions of years.
Skilful and innovative winemaking and maturing of the autochthonous grape varieties creates unique wines. Just as important as their regional origin is the sustainable approach that works in harmony with nature – that is why all the vineyards are organically cultivated.
Business opportunities
High quality wines from the Thermenregion
The Johannes Gebeshuber winery in Austria’s Thermenregion (Lower Austria) produces consistently excellent wines of outstanding quality, as demonstrated by numerous awards.
Sales partners are sought who would like to represent and market the well-known winery professionally.