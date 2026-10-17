voxtrade Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
voxtrade is renowned for the distribution of fresh and frozen meat, particularly pork/beef/poultry by-products for the food processing industry and the meat trade. Sound know-how, distribution solutions and optimum marketing ensure quality and lasting satisfaction.
voxtrade is renowned for the distribution of fresh and frozen meat, particularly pork/beef/poultry by-products for the food processing industry and the meat trade. Sound know-how, distribution solutions and optimum marketing ensure quality and lasting satisfaction.
Since 1997 voxtrade has been continuously expanding ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
voxtrade Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Mühlbachstraße 31a
4614 Marchtrenk
Austria
4614 Marchtrenk
Austria