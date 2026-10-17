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voxtrade Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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voxtrade is renowned for the distribution of fresh and frozen meat, particularly pork/beef/poultry by-products for the food processing industry and the meat trade. Sound know-how, distribution solutions and optimum marketing ensure quality and lasting satisfaction.

Since 1997 voxtrade has been continuously expanding ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

voxtrade Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Mühlbachstraße 31a
4614 Marchtrenk
Austria
+43724356642
office@voxtrade.com
http://www.voxtrade.com
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