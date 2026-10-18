English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Webster Vienna Private University

About
logo

Webster University is the first American university in Austria offering Bachelor's (undergraduate) and Master's (graduate) degree programs. The academic degrees of Webster University Vienna are recognized by employers in America and many other countries.

Since its establishment in 1981, The reputation of Webster ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Webster Vienna Private University
Praterstrasse 23
1020 Wien
Austria
+43126992930
info@webster.ac.at
http://www.webster.ac.at/
vCard