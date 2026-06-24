Applied Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026: 24 September 2026, in Vienna and online

Artificial Intelligence is the key to a successful future; backing the right technology at the right time and integrating it into business processes will play a decisive role in influencing commercial success.

For this reason, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA, AI Austria, the Österreichische Forschungsförderungsgesellschaft FFG and Enterprise Europe Network are inviting you to what will now be the seventh annual Applied Artificial Intelligence Conference (AAIC).

This international business symposium for applied artificial intelligence is a forum for developers, users, innovators and decision-makers to meet and discuss concrete applications of AI, current trends and new business opportunities.

The conference will provide practical insights into the use of AI in a range of different settings, exploring implementation strategies and examining opportunities for both investment and funding, with a particular focus on the following topics:

Agentic AI : in which sectors and for what work processes is there a sensible use for agentic AI? Which technologies underpin such use cases?

: in which sectors and for what work processes is there a sensible use for agentic AI? Which technologies underpin such use cases? Human Resources : AI in personnel management, e.g. in recruiting, staff development and administration

: AI in personnel management, e.g. in recruiting, staff development and administration Legal, financial and insurance technologies : how will AI influence law firms and legal consulting, and what role will it play in the financial and banking industries or the insurance sector?

: how will AI influence law firms and legal consulting, and what role will it play in the financial and banking industries or the insurance sector? Industry 4.0

Cyber security

the creative economy

digital transformation

The AAIC 2026 program includes expert keynote presentations, interactive workshops, B2B matchmaking and networking with international participants, as well as two trade fair areas where AI solutions and services will be showcased.

Participation is possible both in person in Vienna or via livestream and online meetings.

Registration deadline: 16 September 2026.

B2B appointments can be booked in advance.

The conference language is English.

You can find all the information you need, along with the program and registration form on the Applied Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026 website.

The event takes place within the scope of go-international, a joint initiative of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy and Tourism and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.