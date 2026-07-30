Vienna has taken first place in conference rankings

There’s no shortage of things to do and see in Vienna all year round, whatever other big events or anniversaries of famous people and places might also be going on. Austria’s capital certainly comes highly recommended as a place for a city break; Vienna’s host of attractions and excellent infrastructure in surroundings that are safe, clean and environmentally friendly will ensure an exciting and hassle-free stay.

The professional world is also well aware of Vienna’s appeal, however, with thousands of meetings held here in every sector of every kind of industry year after year, and many of these are attended by delegates from all over the world. It is thus no surprise that Vienna routinely comes out top in the rankings of international conference cities. The listings regularly published by the ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) and the UIA (Union of International Associations) are considered the benchmark for the convention industry, with both organisations keeping tabs on the number of meetings held.

The UIA recently published the results of its latest analysis of international conferences; 345 international trade congresses were held in Vienna in 2025, putting the city on the Danube out in first place. The rest of the top ten was made up by Brussels (329), Seoul (216), Lisbon (174), Tokyo (156), Barcelona (151), Bangkok (131), London (128), Copenhagen (124) and Rome (120).

The ICCA also revealed their figures a few weeks ago, and by their reckoning, Vienna was in fourth place in 2025, with its 159 international conventions beaten only by Lisbon (188), Paris (174) and Barcelona (166). These were followed by Singapore (156), Prague (133), Copenhagen (131), London (124), Seoul (121) and Tokyo (119). Vienna nonetheless managed to top the bill in the “Medical Science” sector, beating Barcelona, Lisbon and Paris.

Coming top in the conference rankings requires everyone involved to work together well – conference centres and events locations, the hotel industry, agencies and the clients themselves. This is the only way to achieve success in holding an event that will positively reinforce the competitive edge and quality of a conference location. The frequency of international conferences also boosts a city’s appeal as a location for business, education and research, and with its future-orientated, innovative and international approach, Vienna is still streets ahead of the rest.