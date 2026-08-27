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A World of Skills: 48 young experts from Austria will be showing their mettle at WorldSkills 2026

Team Austria is set to be the largest European delegation at this year’s professional world championships, which will be held in Shanghai from 22-27 September.

group image Team Austria, WorldSkills 2026 © SkillsAustria/Max Slovencik
© SkillsAustria/Max Slovencik
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The lucky mascots have been washed (or polished) and playlists for every possible mood have been curated – the bags are almost packed and the anticipation is rising, as young professionals from all over the world make their way to China. Brimming with self-confidence and boasting a fistful of qualifications, they are putting their instincts and finesse to the test at WorldSkills 2026.

The world’s biggest vocational training competition is held biannually, and this year’s WorldSkills (the 48th) will be held in Shanghai between 22 and 27 September 2026, with some 1,400 participants from 80 countries in attendance. They will be demonstrating their skills and knowledge in a total of 64 events over 4 days, working under constant time pressure on complex, practical test pieces and projects in their professional field. The object of the exercise is to represent their country to the very best of their abilities and bring home a championship medal in gold, silver or bronze, or even win a “Medallion of Excellence” award for exceptional achievement. The teams will be watched with interest and cheered on their way by hundreds of thousands of international visitors.

Team Austria is once again in the running this year (for the 34th time) and its cohort of 48 young experts is the largest from any European country. The team members can count on support from technical experts, sports science advisors and – of course – the team mascot as they compete in 42 events. They stand every chance of success, as Austria’s dual education system is renowned the world over and much in demand; apprentices receive parallel training in a commercial setting and in vocation school, melding theory and practice and establishing close ties between the worlds of education and business. The results achieved are proof positive of the excellent foundation this also lays for professional competitions.

Demonstrating your skills and abilities on an international stage is something very special, and we can only wonder if the founders of the first WorldSkills competition more than 75 years ago could ever have imagined the attention and scale the event would go on to achieve. The starting field was initially fairly modest but, these days, some 80 countries regularly participate, turning out in some of the world’s largest trade fair and event centres and entertaining big cities like Shanghai with their talents and knowledge. The aim has nonetheless always been to educate young people about the variety and opportunities on offer for vocational skills, to raise the profile and recognition factor of professional experts, and to reinforce their importance for economic growth.

For this very reason, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA wishes every participant (and in particular the Austrian contingent) all the very best for success in the competition and we hope WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai proves a fantastic experience for all involved.

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