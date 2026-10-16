Microtronics Engineering GmbH
About
Microtronics enables your successful IoT business. The synergized end-to-end system is a modular toolbox consisting of hardware, software and services. Security / Device / Connectivity Management and tools from development to production from a solid basis on which the individual application is built.
Microtronics enables your successful IoT business. The synergized end-to-end system is a modular toolbox consisting of hardware, software and services. Security / Device / Connectivity Management and tools from development to production from a solid basis on which the individual application is built.
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How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Microtronics Engineering GmbH
Hauptstraße 7
3244 Ruprechtshofen
Austria
3244 Ruprechtshofen
Austria