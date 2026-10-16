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Microtronics Engineering GmbH

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Microtronics enables your successful IoT business. The synergized end-to-end system is a modular toolbox consisting of hardware, software and services. Security / Device / Connectivity Management and tools from development to production from a solid basis on which the individual application is built.

Data is ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Microtronics Engineering GmbH
Hauptstraße 7
3244 Ruprechtshofen
Austria
+43275677180
+4327567718033
office@microtronics.com
http://www.microtronics.com
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