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ELESA+GANTER Austria GmbH

About
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ELESA+GANTER® is the commercial joint-venture of the two world leaders in the design and manufacture of plastic and metal standard machine elements for the mechanical industry:
Elesa S.p.A (Monza, Milan, Italy) and Otto Ganter GmbH & Co. KG (Furtwangen, Germany).

The Austrian subsidiary ELESA+GANTER Austria GmbH is ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ELESA+GANTER Austria GmbH
Franz-Schubert-Straße 7
2345 Brunn am Gebirge
Austria
+432236379900
+43223637990020
export@elesa-ganter.at
http://www.elesa-ganter.at
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