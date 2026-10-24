STRABAG AG
About
STRABAG Water Technologies primarily focuses on the construction of sewage treatment plants, drinking water treatment plants, simple solid waste treatment plants (including associated landfill construction and closure) in CEE/SEE countries and in selected countries outside Europe.
Industry
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
STRABAG AG
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Wien
Austria
1220 Wien
Austria
STRABAG AG
Ortenburgerstraße 27
9800 Spittal an der Drau
Austria
9800 Spittal an der Drau
Austria
STRABAG AG
Wiener Straße 24
3382 Loosdorf
Austria
3382 Loosdorf
Austria
STRABAG AG
Westbahnstrasse 62/1
4614 Marchtrenk
Austria
4614 Marchtrenk
Austria