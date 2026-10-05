Transport and Traffic

Driving regulations and road signs in Austria are similar to the standards across Europe. There is a toll charge for using all motorways and dual carriage-ways in Austria. Toll Charges.
Regulations for Road Vehicles
Customs documents are not necessary for drivers crossing the border into Austria.
A foreign driving licence allows the driver to drive for up to one year in Austria.
Driving licences from all EEC and EU countries are recognised in Austria. For drivers from other countries, an international driving licence is required, although there are special exemptions for some countries. In other cases a german translation of the national driving licence is sufficient. For more information, visit Austria's leading automobile associations (German only): ÖAMTC and ARBÖ. Foreign vehicles must display a country of origin sticker on the back of the vehicle.
In addition to the fuel in the tank, another 10 litres may be carried tax-free in a reserve canister when entering Austria . Drivers with a registered address outside the European Union may drive their car in Austria for 6 months (private use), without registering or incurring any charges. When leaving the country, the vehicle must be in its original condition with no major alterations.
Speed Limits
Maximum speed limits (unless other speed signs are displayed):
Cars and motorcycles:
- on dual carriage-ways: 100 km/h
- on motorways: 130 km/h
- in built-up areas: 50 km/h
Motorhomes up to 3500kg:
- in built-up areas: 50 km/h
- on dual carriage-ways: 100 km/h
- on motorways: 130 km/h
Cars with light trailers (up to 750kg) and cars up to a maximum 3.5 tonnes total weight:
- in built-up areas: 50 km/h
- on motorways and dual carriage-ways: 100 km/h
Cars with trailers over 750 kg (Car and trailer together with up to a maximum 3.5 tonnes total weight):
- in built-up areas: 50 km/h
- on dual carriage-ways: 80 km/h
- on motorways: 100 km/h
Buses and Coaches:
- in built-up areas: 50 km/h
- on dual carriage-ways: 80 km/h
- on motorways 100 km/h (between 10pm and 5am only 90 km/h on certain motorways).
Mandatory Emergency Corridor
Since 1 January 2012, all road users in Austria have been obliged to form a corridor for emergency vehicles (an emergency corridor) whenever congestion occurs on motorways and expressways. The emergency corridor enables emergency vehicles to arrive faster at the scene of an accident.
High visibility warning vests
High visibility warning vests are compulsory on all roads in Austria, with the exception of built-up areas. This means that all drivers must carry a reflective vest in the car and wear it when they leave their car in the event of an accident or breakdown. Failure to comply is subject to a double fine - one for not having a vest, the second for not wearing it. You may be asked to show your reflective jacket during standard vehicle checks. You must also have a first aid kit and a warning triangle inside the car in case you break down.
Children in Cars
Children under 14 who are shorter than 150cm may only travel in an appropriate child seat. In cars and minibuses only one child may sit in each seat and must be appropriately restrained according to age and height.
Drinking and Driving
In Austria the maximum blood alcohol level when driving is not more than 49mg/100ml. If you're caught over the limit you will receive a fine and, in some cases, the removal of your driving licence.
Seatbelts
Wearing seatbelts is compulsory in Austria.
Telephoning while Driving
Telephoning is only allowed with a hands-free set whilst driving in Austria. The hands-free set must be attached in such a way that all parts can be controlled with only one hand and that no distraction is caused to the driver.
Motorcycle Regulations
Wearing a crash helmet is compulsory for both drivers and passengers on motorvehicles. While driving, the dimmed headlight must be turned on even during the day. Toll stickers are compulsory.
Fuel
All petrol stations in Austria offer unleaded normal petrol (91 octane), Euro-Super (unleaded petrol 95 octane) and Super Plus (unleaded petrol 98 octane). The sale of leaded petrol is forbidden in Austria, vehicles without a catalytic converter can find an additive at every petrol station.
Accidents and Breakdowns
All traffic accidents which involve a personal injury must be registered with the police, accidents involving vehicle damage need only to be registered with the police if the other driver has no proof of identity. ÖAMTC and ARBÖ are the two main automobile associations in Austria and operate a round-the-clock breakdown service for every motorist (non members will be subject to a charge).
|Emergency Numbers (no prefix necessary):
|Euro Emergency No.
|112
|Fire
|122
|Police
|133
|Ambulance
|144
|Emergency Doctor
|141
|Mountain Rescue
|140
|ÖAMTC breakdown service
|120
|ARBÖ breakdown service
|123
Traffic News
Traffic news on all of Austria as well as the main connecting roads to neighbouring states are broadcast every half hour on the radio station Ö3 . For reports on precarious situations, e.g. ghost drivers – the radio program is interrupted and a through-connection is made to all Austrian radio broadcasters.
Traffic news may be reported round the clock at the telephone number 0800 600 601 (free of charge for all Austria). Current traffic news can also be called up at the fee-based Traffic and Radar Hotline 0900 600 600. For more information (German only), visit oe3.ORF.at .
Austrian Airlines is Austria’s largest carrier and operates a global route network of approximately 130 destinations, being particularly dense in Central and Eastern Europe. Austrian Airlines is part of the Lufthansa Group and a Star Alliance member.Service Flight Connections
Find information about flight connections Search and Book Flights.
International flights operate from the following airports:
There are also daily domestic flights between all of these airports.
Flight Information: T.: + 43 1 7007 22233
Vienna Airport Shuttle Service
The City Airport Train (CAT), currently operating as “CAT by bus” service due to construction works, connects Vienna Airport with the city centre (Wien Mitte station) in just 21 minutes. CAT by bus Schedule
Timetables and charges for Vienna Airport Lines can be found on Vienna International Airport , along with information about train connections, taxi services, car hire and shuttle services.
ÖBB-Austrian Railways and WESTBahn offer attractive ticket options for travelling through Austria by train.
Did you know that you can take your car or motorcycle onto the train with you, saving yourself a motorway journey?
Daily trains with car freight service
ÖBB’s Tauern motorail transports your car or motorcycle through the Tauern tunnel (Böckstein - Mallnitz-Obervellach, 12 km).
More information including details on conditions of carriage and safety regulations offers the folder ”Tauern motorail“ (PDF, 0.7MB) .
Information about services, prices and on-line booking can be found at the ÖBB-Austrian Railway website , by telephone via the ÖBB call centre on +43 5 1717, at ticket desks in stations or travel agents and automobile clubs.
It's easy to find your way around Austria with the numerous forms of transport on offer. Here you can find the different ways to guarantee a comfortable and relaxing trip.
SHIP
On the Danube there are a number of operators along different stretches of the river. In addition, on Austria's lakes you can find providers of regular and tailor-made trips.
For more information:
BUS
ÖBB Postbus covers 800 lines with 21,200 stops throughout Austria. Almost every area of interest to tourists is easy to get to by bus
Information on the public bus network in Austria
TAXI
Taxis in large cities operate with legally fixed tariffs. The tariff is calculated by kilometre and time.
For journeys from Vienna to the airport (please specify 'airport journey' when booking), a 18 euro surcharge is added to the total price for the driver's return journey to Vienna. Information on Taxis in Vienna
Airport taxis are only for passengers travelling to and from the airport and they also meet passengers at the airport (Vienna Schwechat) directly at Arrivals. These taxis must be ordered in advance and offer a fixed price (including luggage) with no extra charge for the driver's return journey.
FURNICULARS
Around 3,000 Furniculars, chair lifts and cable lifts are in operation in Austria. Many of them take you to heights of up to 3000 metres.