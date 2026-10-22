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Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH

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Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH (CNE) in Wien ist die Europazentrale von Central National Gottesman lnc. in USA (CNG), international führende Handelsgesellschaft für Papier, Karton, Zellstoff und Holz.

Die gesamte Gruppe finanziert, kauft und verkauft ca. 6,7 Millionen Tonnen pro Jahr, davon ca. 50% Papier und ...

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Wie sie mit uns in Kontakt treten können

Wie sie mit uns in Kontakt treten können

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Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH
Altmannsdorfer Straße 74
1120 Wien
Österreich
+4316006310
+431600631048
office@cng-europe.com
http://www.cndivision.com
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