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Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH

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Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH (CNE) in Vienna is the European headquarters of Central National Gottesman inc. in USA (CNG), a leading international trading group for paper, cardboard, pulp and wood.

The Group finances, buys and sells c.a. 6.7 million tons per year, of which c.a. 50% is paper and cardboard, ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH
Altmannsdorfer Straße 74
1120 Wien
Austria
+4316006310
+431600631048
office@cng-europe.com
http://www.cndivision.com
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