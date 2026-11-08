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eee Austria international projects GmbH

About
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bit media as a member of the eee group – education, e-solutions, e-government – based in Austria with its subsidies in Germany, Switzerland, Albania and Kosovo, is one of Europe’s market leaders in the area of e-education.

bit media has been implementing education and e-government projects internationally since 1995. ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

eee Austria international projects GmbH
Kärntner Straße 337
8054 Graz
Austria
+43316922288
+4331692228850
office@eee-austria.com
www.eee-austria.com
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