ELESA+GANTER Austria GmbH
About
ELESA+GANTER® is the commercial joint-venture of the two world leaders in the design and manufacture of plastic and metal standard machine elements for the mechanical industry:
ELESA+GANTER® is the commercial joint-venture of the two world leaders in the design and manufacture of plastic and metal standard machine elements for the mechanical industry:
Elesa S.p.A (Monza, Milan, Italy) and Otto Ganter GmbH & Co. KG (Furtwangen, Germany).
The Austrian subsidiary ELESA+GANTER Austria GmbH is ...
Industry
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ELESA+GANTER Austria GmbH
Franz-Schubert-Straße 7
2345 Brunn am Gebirge
Austria
2345 Brunn am Gebirge
Austria