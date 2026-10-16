WINTERSTEIGER Holding AG
About
Wintersteiger AG is a world market leader with its SEEDMECH, SPORTS and WOODTECH business fields. The company supplies 130 countries from its headquarters in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, its 16 subsidiaries and 60 representative offices.
Wintersteiger AG is a world market leader with its SEEDMECH, SPORTS and WOODTECH business fields. The company supplies 130 countries from its headquarters in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, its 16 subsidiaries and 60 representative offices.
SEEDMECH:
Turnkey solutions for plant breeding and research
SPORTS:
Total ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
WINTERSTEIGER Holding AG
J.-M. Dimmelstraße 9
4910 Ried im Innkreis
Austria
4910 Ried im Innkreis
Austria