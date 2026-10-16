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WINTERSTEIGER Holding AG

About
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Wintersteiger AG is a world market leader with its SEEDMECH, SPORTS and WOODTECH business fields. The company supplies 130 countries from its headquarters in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, its 16 subsidiaries and 60 representative offices.

SEEDMECH:
Turnkey solutions for plant breeding and research

SPORTS:
Total ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

WINTERSTEIGER Holding AG
J.-M. Dimmelstraße 9
4910 Ried im Innkreis
Austria
+4377529190
+43775291952
office@wintersteiger.at
http://www.wintersteiger.com
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