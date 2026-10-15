Trade Mission to Azerbaijan | 15 October 2026

We invite potential partners from Azerbaijan to meet Austrian companies in Baku in the framework of the Trade Mission on 15 October 2026.

The mission will bring together Austrian and Azerbaijan companies and provide an excellent opportunity to meet potential business partners, explore new cooperation opportunities and establish valuable international business contacts.





The program will place a particular focus on the construction and construction supply sectors, while companies from all industries are welcome to participate. We are particularly interested in connecting Azerbaijan companies with Austrian businesses whose products, services and expertise may offer opportunities for cooperation in the Azerbaijan market.





As part of the mission, we will arrange targeted B2B meetings. This provides an opportunity to present your company directly to relevant Austrian partners and discuss potential business opportunities, partnerships, and projects.





Whether you are looking for new suppliers, technology partners, expertise, or opportunities for joint projects, we would be pleased to explore potential areas of cooperation with you.

Take the opportunity to meet Austrian companies, discover new solutions and establish long-term business partnerships.





Learn more about the Austrian participants below – they look forward to meeting partners and exploring new opportunities in Azerbaijan!





Are you interested in exploring cooperation opportunities?

Contact us to arrange a meeting!





ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Baku

E baku@advantageaustria.org



