framag Industrieanlagenbau GmbH
About
framag is a modern, high-tech company that focuses on specialist areas of plant and machine tool engineering with innovative products and services. Backed by its policy of continuous further development and the use of the latest technologies the company continues to build on its core competencies in the fields of ...
Industry
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
framag Industrieanlagenbau GmbH
Neukirchner Straße 9
4873 Frankenburg am Hausruck
Austria
4873 Frankenburg am Hausruck
Austria