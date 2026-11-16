Vienna School of International Studies is dedicated to preparing talented university and college graduates for international careers and positions of leadership in international organizations, the EU, in public service and in international business. The main training areas encompass international relations, political science, international and EU law, economics, history and languages.

For more information, please join the virtual Open House events and meet the faculty, current students, alumni and staff to gain first-hand insights into the academic programs, the application process, funding opportunities and student life at the Diplomatic Academy (DA).

Open House events are organized:



•Tuesday, 24th of November 2026 at 4:30 pm (MEZ) – sign up

•Thursday, 26th of November 2026 at 4:00 pm (MEZ) – On sight in Vienna - sign up

No worries if you can't make it to the open house events in November. The next event will be held on Tuesday, 26th of January 2027 at 4:30 pm (MEZ).



Application

Furthermore, please note that the application for early decision is on Friday, 15th of January and the application deadline is on Monday, 1st of March for the following programs:

• Diploma Course (DLG)

• Master of Advanced International Studies (MAIS)

• MSc in Environmental Technology & International Affairs (ETIA)

• MSc in Digital International Affairs (DIA)

