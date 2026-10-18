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Denovo GmbH

About
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Denovo GmbH is a specialist for customized software solutions.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Denovo GmbH
Waagner-Biro-Straße 124
8020 Graz
Austria
office@denovo.at
https://www.denovo.at/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/denovo-gmbh/
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About the company

Company profile

Denovo GmbH is a specialist for customized software solutions. Our range of services includes the development of web applications, mobile apps and backend systems. We support customers from consulting to UI/UX design and maintenance. We use agile methods and a fixed price model to ensure planning security. Our focus is on digitalization, increasing efficiency and sustainable solutions for companies.

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© Denovo GmbH
Symbol picture
© Denovo GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

CUSTOMIZED SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Denovo's individual software solutions are tailored to the requirements of a wide range of industries. They optimize processes, increase efficiency and create sustainable competitive advantages.
Benefits for customers:
- Customized software for smooth processes
- Efficient, user-friendly applications
- Lower development costs and reduced operating costs

Denovo in Greece

Denovo GmbH
Ermou 56
10563 Athens
Griechenland
+30 697 868 50 45
https://www.denovo.at/
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Persons
© Denovo GmbH