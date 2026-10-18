Denovo GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8020 Graz
Austria
Company profile
Denovo GmbH is a specialist for customized software solutions. Our range of services includes the development of web applications, mobile apps and backend systems. We support customers from consulting to UI/UX design and maintenance. We use agile methods and a fixed price model to ensure planning security. Our focus is on digitalization, increasing efficiency and sustainable solutions for companies.
Business opportunities
CUSTOMIZED SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Denovo's individual software solutions are tailored to the requirements of a wide range of industries. They optimize processes, increase efficiency and create sustainable competitive advantages.
Benefits for customers:
- Customized software for smooth processes
- Efficient, user-friendly applications
- Lower development costs and reduced operating costs
Denovo in Greece
10563 Athens
Griechenland