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EMCO GmbH

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EMCO, a mechanical engineering company based in Salzburg, ranks among Europe's leading machine tool manufacturers. EMCO currently employs about 800 people at a total of 6 production sites in Austria, Germany, Italy and Russia.

The international, family-run company owes its success to more than 70 years of expertise ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

EMCO GmbH
Salzburgerstraße 80
5400 Hallein
Austria
+4362458910
+43624586965
info.at@emco-world.com
http://www.emco-world.com
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