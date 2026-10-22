EMCO GmbH
About
EMCO, a mechanical engineering company based in Salzburg, ranks among Europe's leading machine tool manufacturers. EMCO currently employs about 800 people at a total of 6 production sites in Austria, Germany, Italy and Russia.
EMCO, a mechanical engineering company based in Salzburg, ranks among Europe's leading machine tool manufacturers. EMCO currently employs about 800 people at a total of 6 production sites in Austria, Germany, Italy and Russia.
The international, family-run company owes its success to more than 70 years of expertise ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
EMCO GmbH
Salzburgerstraße 80
5400 Hallein
Austria
5400 Hallein
Austria