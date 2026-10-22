SBM Mineral Processing GmbH, based in Oberweis (Upper Austria), is one of the few international full-service providers of processing and concrete mixing technology. SBM stands for more than 75 years of experience and is established on the world market as a provider of complete solutions for the most demanding requirements.

SBM is part of the MFL Group, which is represented by subsidiaries and distribution partners in 50 countries worldwide and has over 1,000 employees.

The companies of the MFL Group specialise in the engineering and manufacturing of machines, plants and components. Production is centralised at the 220,000 m² MFL site in Liezen. SBM's processing and concrete mixing plants are manufactured there, along with other products.

© SBM Mineral Processing GmbH