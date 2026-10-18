SEA.AI GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4020 Linz
Austria
Company profile
SEA.AI from Linz develops AI-based machine vision systems for increased safety in commercial shipping. Thermal and low-light cameras use proprietary AI to detect floating objects, small boats and people in the water, which radar and AIS often miss. As collision avoidance assistants, Sentry and Watchkeeper support bridge crews on ferries, commercial ships, tugs, work and government vessels, especially at night and in busy waters. Since 2018, SEA.AI has been operating worldwide with locations in Austria, France, Portugal and the USA.
Business opportunities
Looking for partners for AI collision avoidance in Greek shipping
Greater safety for ferries, commercial ships and harbour traffic
SEA.AI is seeking contacts with Greek shipping companies, ferry operators, ship managers and port operators, as well as dealers and integrators of marine electronics. The collision avoidance assistants Sentry and Watchkeeper boost safety on ferries, commercial ships, tugs and work vessels. The aim is to set up pilot projects and long-term sales and service partnerships.