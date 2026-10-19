SENNA Nahrungsmittel GmbH & Co KG
About
SENNA is the only margarine producer in Austria and one of the leading Austrian producers of fats, sauces & dressings. Bakeries and patisseries use SENNA‘s top-quality products and ingredients for their production. Long-standing & satisfied customers in the fields of gastronomy, industry and food retailing trust in ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
SENNA Nahrungsmittel GmbH & Co KG
Stockhammerngasse 19
1140 Wien
Austria
1140 Wien
Austria