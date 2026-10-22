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WIEHAG Timber Construction GmbH

About
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WIEHAG GmbH achieves milestones in sustainable architecture.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

WIEHAG Timber Construction GmbH
Wiehagstraße 10
4950 Altheim
Austria
+4377234650
office@wiehag.com
https://www.wiehag.com/
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About the company

Company profile

For more than 175 years, WIEHAG—a sixth-generation Austrian family business—has stood for innovation in timber construction. From its origins as a carpentry firm founded in 1849, WIEHAG has evolved into a leading international provider of timber engineering solutions. Combining robust engineering, high-performance production capabilities, and professional project management, WIEHAG delivers sustainable timber construction projects worldwide—ranging from standardised industrial halls and logistics facilities to custom-designed structural systems for sophisticated architectural projects.

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World of VOLVO, Göteborg © James Silverman
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Freemens School © jackhobhouse
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

TIMBER INTELLIGENCE IN EVERY DIMENSION

WIEHAG Timber Construction offers integrated timber construction solutions for forward-looking building concepts worldwide.

The company is seeking to connect with general contractors, developers, architects and planners across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and the USA.

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25 King Street, Brisbane © Tom Roe, Brisbane / Australien