WIEHAG Timber Construction GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4950 Altheim
Austria
Company profile
For more than 175 years, WIEHAG—a sixth-generation Austrian family business—has stood for innovation in timber construction. From its origins as a carpentry firm founded in 1849, WIEHAG has evolved into a leading international provider of timber engineering solutions. Combining robust engineering, high-performance production capabilities, and professional project management, WIEHAG delivers sustainable timber construction projects worldwide—ranging from standardised industrial halls and logistics facilities to custom-designed structural systems for sophisticated architectural projects.
Business opportunities
TIMBER INTELLIGENCE IN EVERY DIMENSION
WIEHAG Timber Construction offers integrated timber construction solutions for forward-looking building concepts worldwide.
The company is seeking to connect with general contractors, developers, architects and planners across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and the USA.