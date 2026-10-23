AUSTRIA at Logistics & Transports Expo Thessaloniki 2026

From 16 to 18 October 2026, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA participated for the first time with an AUSTRIA stand at the Logistics & Transports Expo in Thessaloniki. In its third edition, the exhibition further strengthened its reputation as a small but high-quality trade fair and as the leading meeting point for the logistics industry in Northern Greece.

With around 100 exhibitors and 7,500 trade visitors, the event proved to be an effective platform for showcasing Austrian solutions and establishing new business connections within the Greek supply chain community.

Thessaloniki plays a key role as a logistics gateway for Austrian companies, providing direct access to the markets of Southeast Europe and connections to international transport corridors and port infrastructure. Within this broader environment, Greece has developed into an important international logistics hub. An ongoing investment wave exceeding EUR 2 billion is creating additional momentum and opening up a wide range of supply and cooperation opportunities for Austrian companies.

The exhibition focused on intermodal transport solutions, industrial building construction and logistics infrastructure, logistics software and automation, value-added services, green logistics and energy efficiency, as well as HR, e-learning, and certification solutions.

Five Austrian companies participated through a catalogue presence at the AUSTRIA stand. The showcased solutions included digital accident management for vehicle fleets (Crashwise), rail inspection and processing machinery (Linsinger), Consult & Go services for market entry and business development in the DACH region (PLPG), AI-powered machine vision systems for safety in commercial shipping (SEA.AI), and timber construction solutions for logistics halls and warehouses (WIEHAG).

The exhibition attracted a compact yet highly relevant professional audience and proved attractive for exhibitors seeking targeted business opportunities. More than 90 qualified business contacts were established for the participating Austrian companies at the well-attended AUSTRIA stand.

Highlights and impressions from the exhibition are captured in this short video.



The event is part of go-international, a joint initiative of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy and Tourism and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.